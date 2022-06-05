BROOKVILLE — It’s that time of year again, and the 2022 Brookville Laurel Festival is here. Although activities on Main Street won’t begin until Saturday, June 11, the festival was officially kicked off on Saturday with the 2022 Laurel Pageant. This year, the pageant had three contestants lined up to participate: Abigail Keth of Brookville, Rebekka Askey of Sigel, and Laura Rittenhouse of Punxsutawney.
The three contestants were judged on an essay, a pageant interview, a talent portion, an evening gown portion and an impromptu question. The essay and interview portions were completed prior to the pageant.
After Barnett’s speech, pageant coordinator Sandy Young then announced the 2022 Laurel Queen and her court: Askey was named second runner-up and earned a $750 scholarship; Rittenhouse was named Miss Congeniality and first runner-up, earning $500 and $1,000 scholarships, respectively; and Abigail Keth was named 2022 Laurel Festival Queen, and earned a $1500 scholarship.