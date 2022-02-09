YOUNG TOWNSHIP — The study of the sewer rate increase that Punxsutawney borough passed on to sewer customers in Bell and Young townships remains under review after Dan Carbaugh of Keller Engineers, the townships’ engineering firm, reviewed the proposal at a special meeting held at the Young Township municipal building Wednesday morning.
“We looked back at the loan agreements and the way things were supposed to play out, and I guess from that point on, Punxsutawney borough had their engineer, the EADS Group, do a rate study back in 2019,” Carbaugh said, at which point it proposed that increases of $9 take effect in the townships.
He said the EADS Group broke it down into three items: the plant, sewer crew and foreman’s salary. It shows Bell and Young townships sharing 80 percent of that.