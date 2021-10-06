PUNXSUTAWNEY — The fourth honoree of Career Women’s Week 2021 is Katie James, fourth-grade teacher at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School and volunteer firefighter at the Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company.
James said that she’s been teaching in the district for the last 10 years.
“I started as a substitute teacher, served as AmeriCorps, and I was hired full time, and this is my seventh year as a full-time teacher,” James said, adding that she’s only taught fourth grade, the grade that she loves.