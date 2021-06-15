Conrad and Fury

Punxsutawney Borough Police Chief Matt Conrad and K-9 Officer Fury pose in front of their vehicle. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Police K-9 Officer Fury will be riding in style every night as borough council gave its approval for Police Chief Matt Conrad to take the canine home in case a call comes during the night or while off-duty.

Larry Chenoga, council member, congratulated Conrad on an outstanding report for the department and keeping the overtime to a minimum.

“A lot of people don’t realize that Fury, our K-9 officer, has been certified as a search and rescue dog, along with being a drug dog,” Chenoga said. “When you’re dealing with search and rescue, time is of the utmost importance.”

