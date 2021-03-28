ere’s nothing up his sleeve, or so he says as Master Magician Michael Gigliotti (Michelangelo) presented a donation of $100 to Punxsutawney Borough Police Chief Matt Conrad and K-9 officer Fury recently.
Gigliotti said that Giovanni Gigliotti and Lexus the Dove produced a magical check to donate to the Punxsutawney Borough Police K-9 fund right after Michelangelo performed an illusion producing Lexus from a flaming hot pan.
Conrad said Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police and the Punxsutawney Borough Police have kept Fury extremely busy since he went into service.
“I think he’s accounted for or helped to establish probable cause for the arrest of close to 14 people,” Conrad said. “He has over two pounds of methamphetamines that he has located.”