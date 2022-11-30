HOMER CITY — A juvenile previously charged with kidnapping in the alleged murder of an Indiana County man now faces an additional charge of criminal homicide, and will be charged as an adult, state police and Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. announced this week.
As a result, police were able to identify her as 14-year-old Harmony Rhyne Hayward, of Johnstown. Prior to this week, she had only been charged as a juvenile. She is the last of the eight suspects in the death of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, to be charged with homicide, and is the only juvenile among them.