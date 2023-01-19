PUNXSUTAWNEY — Justin Miller has been named the Punxsutawney Rotary Club’s boy of the month for December 2022.
The son of Matt and Julie Miller of Punxsutawney, he is an honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
In school, Miller is a member of the National Honor Society, Football Association, Baseball Association, Ski Club and Science Club. He has played football and baseball in grades nine through 12, and participated in Powder Puff.
His honors include being a student of the month (January 2022), a four-year letter winner in football, 2021 Defensive MVP, 2022 Defensive MVP, D9 Football All Star (offense/defense), and a two-year letter winner in baseball.