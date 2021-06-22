GASKILL TWP. — You may think dinosaurs no longer rule the earth, but the triceratops towering over this year’s Groundhog Festival might have something to say about that.
Herb Stein, owner of the Dinosaur Zoo, also known as “Wonder Zone Science,” said he’s been doing the show for about two years.
He said he has plenty of exhibits that entice not only kids but the entire family to watch.
“They come and see real fossils and do a fossil dig here and we find fossils,” he said. “During the show, we have dinosaur puppets and dinosaur games as well. I do a lesson with each of the dinosaur puppets, as I teach about the different types of dinosaurs.”