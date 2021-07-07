COOLSPRING — By the time this is read, Coolspring Power Museum’s terrific June show is history, but such wonderful history it is.
Having canceled the 2020 June show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone was anxiously awaiting the decision for this year. Thankfully, for the widespread vaccinations, the dreaded disease ebbed and we were able to have the show. And what a great show it was.
With the nice weather, there was an atmosphere of pleasant relaxation across the grounds. So happy to see all our friends again.