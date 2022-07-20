PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Garden Club’s July Garden of the Month belongs to Donna and Mike Snyder from the Sprankle Mills area.
For the last 47 years, they have been tending to their beautiful gardens for the last 45 years.
The gardens located at 1268 G & S Road, Punxsutawney, is near Donna’s family home, which is known as “The Pumpkin Farm.”
Donna said when they first started, it was just a field with a bunch of small pine trees.
“The tree we planted before we built the house is this silver maple. We lived in a trailer for two years and then we built the house and then we built the garage and then we started building flower gardens,” Donna said.