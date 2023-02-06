Jacqueline “Sis” Mizerock has announced her intention to run for reelection as district judge.
Her campaign released the following statement to The Spirit:
Jacqueline “Sis” Mizerock has announced her intention to run for reelection as district judge.
Her campaign released the following statement to The Spirit:
“After a successful term as judge of the Southern District of Jefferson County, Judge Jacqueline ‘Sis’ Mizerock is seeking re-election to the office of Magisterial District Judge (54-3-01).
“During her first term, she displayed passion for the law, furthered her judicial experience and faithfully served the people of her district.
“Judge Mizerock brings an array of skills and values to the bench, and her well-rounded approach to the law is an asset to Jefferson County. Her impartiality and compassion allow her to apply the law without prejudice, and she is not swayed by political affiliation, personal association or socioeconomic status. She also understands that an effective judge must possess the courage, humility and integrity to make decisions that may not be popular. Her judicial record speaks for itself, during her first term, presiding over thousands of cases.
“A 58-year resident of Punxsutawney, Judge Mizerock graduated from Duquesne Law School with a Juris Doctor degree and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science/PreLaw from Indiana University. She also holds a Master of Arts degree in Industrial and Labor Relations and received an International and Comparative Labor Relations Certificate from Adam Mickiewicz University, Poznan, Poland.
“Judge Mizerock began her career with roles as an assistant district attorney and assistant public defender. She also worked for the commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the Office of the Attorney General and for the Allegheny Court of Common Pleas, Criminal Division, under the tutelage of the Honorable Judge O’Toole. Prior to being elected to her current position, Judge Mizerock spent years in the courtroom working with clients of her private law firm.
“Upon re-election, she will continue her public service to the community, making Jefferson County a place where people feel safe pursuing their career and raising their family. Judge Mizerock will cross-file on both the Republican and Democratic ballots in the primary election on May 16.
Punxsutawney Spirit campaign announcement policy: Any candidate for local office may submit an article with optional photo announcing their campaign for publication in The Spirit, free of charge. Articles and photos can be submitted to editor@punxsutawneyspirit.com or dropped off at The Spirit office. Articles will be subject to editing for grammar, spelling and style. Additional campaign materials can be submitted to run as paid advertisements. Ads can be purchased by calling 814-938-8740 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or be emailing advertising@punxsutawneyspirit.com.
