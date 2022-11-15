Joe Pittman elected to Senate Majority leader position

HARRISBURG — Republicans in the Pennsylvania state senate have elected members into leadership positions, and Joe Pittman will serve as the new Senate Majority leader.
Pittman’s new responsibilities will include: overseeing the legislative agenda, developing strategies and polices for the Senate Republican Caucus, as well as playing a key role in Senate floor debates. Pittman will also play a role in coordinating action on the Senate floor, as well as negotiating with the Governor-Elect Shapiro’s administration and the House of Representatives. Pittman previously served as the chair of the Senate Urban Affairs and Housing committee.