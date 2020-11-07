Joseph Biden will win battleground state of Pennsylvania

Pictured is President-elect Joseph R. Biden the 46th President of The United States. The Associated Press and other major news outlets finally call the winner after days of counting votes in battleground state Pennsylvania.

The Associate Press declares Joe Biden the winner of a grueling campaign for the American presidency. He will lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic, and social crises. Stay tuned to The Spirit for updated details. 

