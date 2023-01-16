Jill Beck

Jill Beck (second from right), candidate for Pennsylvania Superior Court, speaks with members of the Jefferson County Democratic Party at the Burrow in Punxsutawney.

 Photo by Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Jefferson County Democratic Party hosted Jill Beck, a candidate for this year’s Pennsylvania Superior Court election, at the Burrow in Punxsutawney on Monday.

Beck is one of three Democratic candidates for two open seats on the Superior Court; the others are Patrick Dugan and Timika Lane.

Tags

Recommended for you