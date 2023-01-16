PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Jefferson County Democratic Party hosted Jill Beck, a candidate for this year’s Pennsylvania Superior Court election, at the Burrow in Punxsutawney on Monday.
Beck is one of three Democratic candidates for two open seats on the Superior Court; the others are Patrick Dugan and Timika Lane.
Beck said she intends to campaign in all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties, and her stop in Jefferson on Monday was her 30th so far. This year marks her second run for the Superior Court. She first ran for a seat in 2021, when she advanced through the primary after winning 54 counties, including Jefferson, but was defeated in the general election.