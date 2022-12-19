PUNXSUTAWNEY — Just like many other organizations, John W. Jenks Lodge No. 534 reorganized this month in preparation for the new year.
The lodge is chartered through the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, F&AM, which in turn is recognized by the United Grand Lodge of England.
The John W. Jenks Lodge announced its new officers for the year at a meeting last week.
Ed Boston, past master, said the new officers have taken their respective offices.
The lodge is also planning a blood drive to be held from noon to 6 p.m. today at Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 in Punxsutawney.