Jenks Lodge blood drive

The lodge is holding a bloodmobile today from noon to 6 p.m. at the Mahoning Valley VFW building on Maple Avenue in Punxsutawney.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Just like many other organizations, John W. Jenks Lodge No. 534 reorganized this month in preparation for the new year.

The lodge is chartered through the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, F&AM, which in turn is recognized by the United Grand Lodge of England.  

Tags

Recommended for you