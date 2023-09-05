PUNXSUTAWNEY — The John W. Jenks Lodge learned about Women at the Well Ministries of PA prior to their meeting on Tuesday.
Karen Kennemuth, executive director, The Well Residential Recovery Home for Women in Corsica, explained what their ministry is all about.
“We are a year round faith-based residential addiction recovery program,” Kennemuth said, adding that many women feel hopeless that they will never overcome their addictions.
She said the women who come to them are mostly from the Clearfield, Jefferson and Clarion county jails.
“I go in there once a week at each jail and do a Bible study with the girls and try to form a relationship with them and build some trust,” Kennemuth said. “A lot of times, they want to come into the program to get better and it cost them nothing.”
In other business, the lodge announced that they will be hold a chicken barbecue fundraiser at Shop ’n Save at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16.