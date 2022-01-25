PUNXSUTAWNEY — Christmas was a little brighter this year for residents of the Jefferson County Housing Authority Hi-Rise building thanks to a special visitor from the One Life Church.
One Life Church, located at 500 Pine St., Punxsutawney, is a non-denominational church led by Pastor Guy Smith. The church put together 81 bags containing several items for each resident. Each bag contained socks, a flashlight, a magnifying glass, hand sanitizer, a notepad, a pen and a shoehorn.
“Residents were pleasantly surprised to receive gift bags from under the tree from Santa’s helper,” Deb Shook, housing authority executive director, said in a news release. “Many exclaimed with joy for new socks to keep them warm this chilly winter.”