More encouraging news emerged for Jefferson and Indiana counties in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 statistical update on Monday, as Jefferson reported just one new positive case of the virus, while Indiana did not report any, and neither county added any virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County has now reported 2,835 confirmed positives since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,709 of which are confirmed and 1,126 of which are considered probable. The reported death toll remained at 90, showing no new increases for an entire week. In that seven-day stretch, 40 new cases were added to the county’s total.