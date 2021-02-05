Jefferson County saw a surge of new COVID-19 cases in Friday's report with 40 new cases — the highest one-day total in exactly one month after 42 new ones were added on Jan. 5. In total, the county has now reported 2,621 positive individuals.
One new death was also reported in the county, increasing the current total to 78. Based on the county's reported population of 43,425, that equates to one out of every 556 Jefferson County residents who have now passed away as a result of COVID-19.
On Friday, the Punxsutawney Area School District reported it had been made aware of one new positive coronavirus infection and potential exposure at the high school. The case occurred in a student who was present in the school on Wednesday and tested positive.
The student is currently under quarantine, and no other students or teachers were exposed due to close contact with the positive individual.
