Jefferson County experienced cause for pause in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as the county saw its first double-digit increase in exactly two weeks with 11 new cases added.
The last time that the county’s positive case count increased by more than 10 was back on March 3, when an alarming jump of 25 was shown. The following day it went back to nine and remained in single digits through Tuesday, including two days when just one was added.
The encouraging news was that no new COVID-related deaths were reported, meaning the county’s count has been steady at 90 since Feb. 28. The neighboring counties of Clearfield and Indiana also had the same good news. Their respective totals stand at 122 and 160 since the pandemic began.