An alarming number emerged for Jefferson County in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as after a long stretch of low case number reports, the county added 25 new cases to its ongoing total to bump it to 2,814 since the beginning of the pandemic. That number includes 1,702 confirmed cases and 1,112 probables.
There was good news to balance that number for the county, as no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, leaving the cumulative total at 90. The neighboring counties of Indiana and Clearfield also added no new deaths in Wednesday’s report.
On the vaccine front, Jefferson County has now seen 1 in every 4.35 residents receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In all, 6,082 county residents have received their first dose, and 3,895 are considered fully vaccinated after receiving their second dose. Wednesday’s report also included the number of new vaccinations to county residents on Tuesday — 268 first doses and 20 second.
Clearfield County, which has seen larger new case numbers of late than Jefferson, added 26 new ones on Wednesday to increase its total to 6,334, and Indiana County added just five new cases for a new ongoing total of 5,104. Clearfield County has seen 1 in every 5.71 residents receive at least one dose of the vaccine, and Indiana County reports 1 in every 7.89.
On the state level, 2,577 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the statewide total to 938,411. More than 2.5 million vaccinations have been administered across the state to date.