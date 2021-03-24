Jefferson County saw another significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Wednesday’s report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as for the second day in a row the total was in the double digits.
On Tuesday, the county added 16 new cases, and on Wednesday another 15 were added to increase the running total since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,937.
On a positive note, there were no new deaths related to the virus reported in the county, meaning its total stayed at 91. Tuesday had seen the county add its first COVID-related death in three weeks.
DuBois Area Middle School, in neighboring Clearfield County, announced it had been informed of its ninth confirmed case in a rolling 14-day window on Wednesday and that the school be closed on Thursday and Friday for deep cleaning.