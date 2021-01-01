Two days’ worth of reports showed three more Jefferson County residents died of COVID-19, according to the most recent Pennsylvania Department of Health information Friday evening. There have now been 45 deaths in the area.
Over the two days, Jefferson County also logged 33 more cases of COVID-19, continuing a trend back to its previous daily average after a brief slowdown around Christmas. It now has 1,905 cases, 1,249 of them confirmed and 656 probable.
