Jefferson County recorded its first COVID-19 death since Thursday over the weekend. As of Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s data showed a total of 213 deaths in the area as a result of the virus.
Since Thursday, Jefferson County has also reported 36 additional cases of COVID-19, representing a continued slowdown of the virus’ spread since its peak in late January. Cumulatively, the county has had 8,798 reported cases over two years of the pandemic, 5,786 of which are confirmed and 3,012 of which are probable.