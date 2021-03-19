Jefferson County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing its total to 2,897.
There were no new deaths, leaving the total at 90.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported Friday that it has a limited vaccine supply to be made available to the community.
It is administering vaccines by appointment only to healthcare workers and people ages 55 and older who meet phase 1a health requirements. Residents are asked not to call IRMC’s scheduling center or main phone line to make an appointment.
While the vaccine is free, residents are also asked to have their insurance card information handy when scheduling an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.