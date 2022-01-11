Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, according to information updated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday.
The virus has resulted in 190 deaths in the area.
Jefferson County has a cumulative total of 7,258 cases of the virus, 4,681 confirmed and 2,577 probable.
So far this week, the Punxsutawney Area School District has reported 11 cases. The majority, eight, were at the high school — five students, two staff members and one coach. Another 48 students were instructed to quarantine due to direct contact with the five infected students. One more student was quarantined due to direct contact with an affected staff member.