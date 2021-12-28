One more Jefferson County resident has died of COVID-19, bringing the area’s death toll to 182, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s data update on Tuesday.
The most recent information on COVID-19 shows Jefferson County with a cumulative total of 6,812 cases over two years of the pandemic, 4,362 of them confirmed and 2,450 probable.
Currently, six patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Jefferson County. One of them is being treated in the intensive care unit. Two adult ICU beds, 32 medical/surgical beds and 10 airborne isolation beds remain available in the county.