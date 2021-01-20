Jefferson County reported two new deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the statistics released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, increasing its total since the beginning of the pandemic to 65. The county also added 19 new cases for a new total of 2,331.
Clearfield County also reported two additional deaths, for a total of 78, and is now at 5,214 total cases after 46 were added Wednesday. Indiana County added 26 new cases, increasing its total to 4,580, and one new death for a total of 144.
