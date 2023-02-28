Commissioners 4-H proclamation

The Jefferson County commissioners proclaimed the week of March 12-18 as Pennsylvania 4-H Week in Jefferson County: (from left) Jeff Pisarcik, commissioner; Amanda Kanouff, 4-H Extension educator; Herb Bullers, commission chair; and Scott North, commissioner.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners proclaimed the week of March 12-18 as Pennsylvania 4-H Week at their meeting on Tuesday.

Amanda Kanouff, 4-H Extension educator, youth development, said all 67 Pennsylvania counties will be approving a proclamation of this type.

