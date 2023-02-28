BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners proclaimed the week of March 12-18 as Pennsylvania 4-H Week at their meeting on Tuesday.
Amanda Kanouff, 4-H Extension educator, youth development, said all 67 Pennsylvania counties will be approving a proclamation of this type.
“We reached approximately 150 youth last year here in Jefferson County,” Kanouff said, “which does not include the 300-plus youth that we reached with our Safety Day program, in cooperation with Progressive Agriculture, and we’re already looking to exceed that amount this year with future programs and current memberships.”