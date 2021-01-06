Jefferson County reached two grim milestones on Wednesday, surpassing 2,000 total cases as the state added 41 to bring its total to 2,031 and added three new deaths to reach 50 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The county recently had seen relatively smaller totals in the past two weeks, with most days after Christmas seeing the county add around 20 new cases. Wednesday's new total represents the highest case count since Dec. 23 where the county added 45 new cases.
For more details, read The Spirit Thursday.