Jefferson County recorded its 3,000th case of COVID-19 this weekend, adding 12 Friday and Saturday for a total of 3,010, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Fortunately, there were no more deaths, leaving the total at 91.
Jefferson County passes 3,000 COVID-19 cases
- By Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit
