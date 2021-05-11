BROOKVILLE — A Jefferson County man charged with sexually abusing four children was sentenced to 36 to 80 years in state prison on Friday.
Andy Ryan Powell, 32, formerly of Brookville and Sykesville, received the sentence during a Megan’s Law hearing before Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John Foradora.
Powell, considered a sexually violent predator, pled guilty on Jan. 6 to 32 counts of rape of a child, nine count of dissemination of sexually explicit material to a minor and seven counts of aggravated indecent assault.
Powell’s open plea meant there was no agreement as to the sentence he would receive, leaving the decision up to the judge, District Attorney Jeff Burkett said in a news release.
He was charged with sexually abusing four children over a six-year period, according to court records.