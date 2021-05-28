BROOKVILLE — A Henderson Township man was found guilty of 169 charges of child sexual abuse last week, Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said in a release Friday.
Enos Hershberger, 44, was convicted following a trial that took place May 20 and 21. His charges, covering incidents that occurred over a period of four years, included multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, incest and other related charges.
He was represented by attorney Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville.