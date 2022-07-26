BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail has continued on with no incidents for the past month.
Dustin Myers, Jefferson County Jail warden, said at Tuesday’s jail board meeting that the prison population has stayed about the same.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$13.50
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 2 Months
|$26.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$39.75
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$79.50
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$145.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 8:32 am
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail has continued on with no incidents for the past month.
Dustin Myers, Jefferson County Jail warden, said at Tuesday’s jail board meeting that the prison population has stayed about the same.
“We lost six inmates that were transferred to the state this morning,” Myers said.
He said the jail has been between 106 and 98 inmates for the last couple of months.
Commissioner Herb Bullers asked if any other counties are reaching out to Jefferson County to house inmates.
Myers said that they are not, which is why the population has remained steady.
“We have a couple of officers that are going through training at this time,” Myers said. “Crisis intervention training, sponsored by Community Connections.”
He said as far as tasers are concerned, everyone the jail has asked to be fully trained has been.
“Better to have it and not need it,” Myers said, adding that at this time, they are not hiring anybody full or part time.
“We are doing well with the new system that is in place, and it’s working,” he said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.