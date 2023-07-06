GLOVE

Deputy Warden Brandon Schott models the GLOVE, which is a new low-voltage taser that is used for discipline where great force is not required.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board learned of a new device that the jail guards are able to utilize when keeping order.

Brandon Schott, deputy warden, said they are using GLOVEs (Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter).

