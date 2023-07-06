BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board learned of a new device that the jail guards are able to utilize when keeping order.
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board learned of a new device that the jail guards are able to utilize when keeping order.
Brandon Schott, deputy warden, said they are using GLOVEs (Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter).
He said the GLOVE quickly transforms into a CD3 (Conductive Distraction and De-Escalation Device) used within the force continuum to supplement existing tools within law enforcement, corrections, security, EMS and the military.
“We’ve gotten a pair of them; it’s a low-voltage taser, doesn’t have projectiles. We can use these for cell extractions, and we can use it against inmates without using brute force,” Schott said. “The risk for injuries goes up once you start to have a real wrestling match, and the GLOVE can end all of that; it’s definitely an uncomfortable feeling, but you do notice it’s not like a regular taser.”
