BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Jail Warden Dustin Myers said the jail will be ready to take the necessary steps if there is another spike of the COVID-19 virus.
He said he has heard that COVID-19 is making a surge back in the public, but as yet it has not made it back into the jail. He said they are ahead of the preparations. He said he thought they handled COVID-19 very well last time and would institute the same policies and procedures as, such as temporarily suspending work release, quarantining positive cases, and continuing to clean and sanitize. He said the biggest thing, he thinks, is keeping the facility clean and keeping up with hygiene.