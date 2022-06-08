Jefferson County Honor Guard

The Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard posted the colors and participated in the 21-gun salute at the Punxsutawney Memorial Day service in Barclay Square.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

The Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard is in need of some help, as many members continue to age out of the prestigious program.

Pat Rougeux, a member of the Honor Guard, said the guard was formed on Nov. 17, 2004, to provide military funerals free of charge to all deceased, honorably discharged U.S. veterans and active-duty military killed in action.

Rougeux said to become an Honor Guard member you must be an honorably discharged veteran of U.S. military service or an active-duty military person. You must fill out an application for membership and provide your DD214.

