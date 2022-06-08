The Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard is in need of some help, as many members continue to age out of the prestigious program.
Pat Rougeux, a member of the Honor Guard, said the guard was formed on Nov. 17, 2004, to provide military funerals free of charge to all deceased, honorably discharged U.S. veterans and active-duty military killed in action.
Rougeux said to become an Honor Guard member you must be an honorably discharged veteran of U.S. military service or an active-duty military person. You must fill out an application for membership and provide your DD214.