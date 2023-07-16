Jefferson County Historical Society unveils E.M. “Jack” and Jean Parker Archives

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Historical Society formally dedicated the E.M. “Jack” and Jean Parker Archives Building, formerly Blews Hall, on Saturday.
Emcee Tracy Zents thanked everyone for coming out and explained that the venture came about in 2021 when the board of directors expressed an interest in the building after it came available through the Borough of Brookville. He said the board toured the building in October and the concept of turning it into an archives building was born. He said they submitted a proposal to the borough in October and explained that the building would double the square footage of their current archives facility, the Brady-Craig building. The borough agreed to their proposal and allowed them to begin renovations.