Residents of Jefferson County and the surrounding area joined voters nationwide Tuesday as a bevy of closely watched electoral battles went before the public in the 2022 general election.
Area voters’ ballots were smaller this year, with no major local positions up for grabs. Instead, they joined other Pennsylvanians making their voices heard in statewide races with significant national implications: specifically, U.S. Senate and the state governorship.
The Senate race featured Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, on the Democratic side, squaring off with television doctor Mehmet Oz for the Republicans. Candidates for the governor’s office were Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator, and Democrat Josh Shapiro, the state attorney general.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., NBC News called the governorship for Shapiro. He had 56.36 percent of the vote to Mastriano’s 41.82 percent statewide at that time. The Senate race remained too close to call at Spirit press time. Fetterman was leading with 51.14 percent of the vote; Oz had 46.46 percent.
As expected given the demographics, Jefferson County heavily favored Republicans in both races. With all precincts reporting, Oz had over 13,000 votes to Fetterman’s approximately 4,000, while Mastriano had over 12,000 to Shapiro’s 5,000.
There were two big regional races, neither of which were as hotly contested as the statewide campaigns. Both U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson and state Rep. Brian Smith were up for reelection.
Smith was unopposed on the ballot, cruising to an easy and overwhelming victory to secure another term in the Pennsylvania legislature as representative of the 66th district.
Thompson faced a challenge from Democrat Mike Molesevich, but in the heavily Republican 15th Congressional District, he was on track for a dominant victory as of Spirit press time, doubling Molesevich’s percent of the vote at that point.