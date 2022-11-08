Election 2022

There was a steady turnout for the fall general election on Tuesday. Patricia Uzzo, Punxsutawney, was busy casting her ballot at the Jefferson Street Social Center.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

Residents of Jefferson County and the surrounding area joined voters nationwide Tuesday as a bevy of closely watched electoral battles went before the public in the 2022 general election.

Area voters’ ballots were smaller this year, with no major local positions up for grabs. Instead, they joined other Pennsylvanians making their voices heard in statewide races with significant national implications: specifically, U.S. Senate and the state governorship.

