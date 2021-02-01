COVID-19

Jefferson, Clearfield and Indiana counties shared in some good news on Monday, with none of them reporting any new deaths as a result of COVID-19. 

They also saw a lower-than-average increase in case numbers, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Jefferson and Indiana counties both had only single-digit increases, with the former reporting nine new cases for a total of 2,539 and the latter seven for a total of 4,778. 

Jefferson County still has 75 deaths, and Indiana has 150.

Read The Spirit Tuesday for the complete report.  

