PUNXSUTAWNEY -- Jefferson County reported just 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday's Department of Health report, increasing its new total to 2,665 since the beginning of the pandemic.
No new deaths were added to the county's total, which stands at 82.
The Punxsutawney Area School District also announced on Wednesday that one new coronavirus case had been detected at the high school. The positive was in a teacher who was present on Feb. 5. The teacher is in quarantine, and no students, other teachers or staff were considered close contacts.
