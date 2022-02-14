A new COVID-19 death was reported in Jefferson County over the weekend — the first in a week, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
The death, which brings the county’s toll to 210, was the first confirmed since Monday of last week, Feb. 7.
That week has also seen another 127 cases of COVID-19 identified in Jefferson County, where the cumulative total now stands at 8,716, of which 5,719 are confirmed and 2,997 probable. This indicates a slower rate of case increases, after a period in which the area sometimes drew near triple digits in a single day.