The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 statistical update released on Tuesday showed more promising news for the neighboring counties of Jefferson, Indiana and Clearfield, as case increases were relatively low, and none of the three reported new deaths as a result of the virus.
Jefferson County reported seven new cases of the virus, up to 2,842 from 2,835 since statistics have been tracked at the beginning of the pandemic. Indiana County added nine cases for a new total of 5,140, and Clearfield saw its count increase by 45 to 6,495.