Jefferson County saw the clearest evidence yet that COVID-19 is relaxing its grip on the area — and the rest of the world — on Thursday, with the Pennsylvania Department of Health reporting no new cases in the area.
The last time Jefferson County did not identify any new cases of the virus was Oct. 22, according to Spirit records.
Unfortunately, the effects of the virus continued to be felt on Thursday, as two more Jefferson County residents were reported to have died, bringing the death toll to 89.