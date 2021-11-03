For the third consecutive day, Jefferson County reported new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, adding two for a total of 126.
Wednesday’s data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health also showed 5,183 cases in Jefferson County since the pandemic began. That was an increase of 84 from the previous report, but it covered two days after new data was not available Tuesday due to a technical issue. Of those cases, 3,207 are confirmed and 1,976 are probable.
The Punxsutawney Area School District also entered a third day of new cases, as four high school students tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the students
had already been in quarantine due to known exposures and did not have any known contact with other students or staff. The other two were identified as having been in close contact with one student each.