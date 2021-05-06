Based on recent COVID-19 reports for the tri-county area, nothing surprising emerged on Thursday in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s report.
Still, some harrowing news was presented, as Jefferson County and Clearfield County each reported one new death that was attributed to the virus, increasing their respective totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 97 and 142. Indiana did not any new deaths to its total, meaning it stayed at 171.
Jefferson County reported just five new cases to continue a trend of single-digit reports, meaning the running total is now 3,231. Clearfield County added 16 new cases for a new total of 8,296, and Indiana County’s count increased by 30 to 6,045.
In terms of vaccinations, Jefferson County is now reporting that 16,400 of its residents have received at least one dose, which is an increase of 348 from one week ago.
Indiana County’s reported total is 27,644, up from 26,167 for an increase of 1,497 since last week, and Clearfield County’s total increased by 1,222 from last week from 27,463 to 28,685.