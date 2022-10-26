BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County election officials received a raise from the Jefferson County commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting.
The commissioners adopted a resolution increasing the compensation paid to election officials on election days to the following rates: judge of election, $150 per day; minority inspector of election, $150 per day; majority inspector of election, $150 per day; two clerks, $120 per day; and constables, $120 per day. They also voted to pay poll workers $25 for training classes.