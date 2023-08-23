he Jefferson County Farm Bureau held the annual Legislative Farm Tour on Friday, an event where local legislators can tour various farms and agricultural facilities in their area. This year’s tour was at Meatheads Market in Brookville.
Nate Barber, Meatheads Market owner, said they started doing custom work last July, opened the facility in December and opened up the storefront around the first of January. He said the reception from the community has been good.
“It’s been good, a little bit of a slow start from the locals. We are kind of just figuring things out. I think like any new business, it takes a little bit of time. We feel like there is a good outlook on everything we have done for the community. All of the animals from local farms have all been strong. It has been a really good outlook and people have been really happy with what they got,” Barber said.
He said they always try to do a good job for the customer.
“At the end of the day, we strive for quality, and we want to outreach to customers and provide them with good service. When they come in here, we want them to see a smile and for someone to take care of them while they are here. As far as the storefront side, we always try to stay on top of that and always have good things. We listen to people’s input. As far as the custom side from the farmers, we appreciate the business people give us. We really hope we are doing a good job and appreciate the input we have gotten back,” Barber said.