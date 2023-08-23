Farm tour at Meatheads Market

The Jefferson County Farm Bureau held the annual Legislative Farm Tour on Friday at Meatheads Market in Brookville. Owner Nate Barber is shown explaining their process while state Rep. Brian Smith listens in.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

he Jefferson County Farm Bureau held the annual Legislative Farm Tour on Friday, an event where local legislators can tour various farms and agricultural facilities in their area. This year’s tour was at Meatheads Market in Brookville.

Nate Barber, Meatheads Market owner, said they started doing custom work last July, opened the facility in December and opened up the storefront around the first of January. He said the reception from the community has been good.

