Fair

Jefferson County Fair

 Spirit file photo

The Jefferson County Fair expressed its disapproval of the Clearfield County Fair’s recent announcement that it will change the dates of its events next year, and reaffirmed its intention to continue to be held the traditional third week of July.

“We are disappointed by the decision of the Clearfield County Fair and the actions that they have taken in this process,” the Jefferson County Fair Authority said in a written statement.

Tags

Recommended for you