The Jefferson County Fair expressed its disapproval of the Clearfield County Fair’s recent announcement that it will change the dates of its events next year, and reaffirmed its intention to continue to be held the traditional third week of July.
“We are disappointed by the decision of the Clearfield County Fair and the actions that they have taken in this process,” the Jefferson County Fair Authority said in a written statement.
The Clearfield County announced in a short post on its website that it will move to July 12-20 next year. That overlaps with the entirety of the Jefferson County Fair’s planned week of July 14-20.
In their statement, the Jefferson County Fair Authority called it “unrealistic” to ask that it reschedule its own events on short notice, with some contracts and commitments already having been made.
“We will now face new challenges associated with planning our fair, but we are prepared to tackle them while staying true to what our fair represents,” the board wrote.
However, members added, “the decision by a neighboring county to overlap dates will no doubt have an impact that affects local vendors, livestock sales, participants and attendees of both fairs.”