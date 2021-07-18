BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fair is back, opening up on Sunday after a year long hiatus due to COVID-19.
Along with the opening ceremonies, the 2021 Jefferson County Fair Royalty Pageant crowned its new Fair Princess, Junior Queen and Queen, along with saying goodbye to the 2019 Fair Royalty, who held onto their titles for an extra year due to the pandemic.
Jordan Merritts of Punxsutawney was crowned as the 2021 Fair Queen. Samantha Ann Barber of Brockway was crowned the 2021 Jefferson County Fair Junior Queen. Calista Ann Reitz of Punxsutawney was crowned the 2021 Jefferson County Fair Princess.